This Is South Tyneside Festival celebrations well and truly got underway on Saturday, July 2 as the ever-popular parade was back for the first time since 2019.

More than 30 groups took part in the colourful convoy as it made its way through town – but the entertainment didn’t get in the way of families capturing their own precious memories on camera.

Pictures taken on parade day show the 15th South Shields (St Peters) Scout Group and Rhythm Dance Troupe among those showing their carnival colours.

The parade – which this year featured a neon flower float and one made from almost all recycled materials – was staged by carnival experts Creative Seed, in partnership with South Tyneside Council.

And the festival fun will continue this week as the South Tyneside community prepares for the first of this year’s free Sunday concert series, returning to Bents Park at the weekend.

Four free open-air concerts will take place between Sunday, July 10 and Sunday, July 31 – with Will Young headlining this weekend.

Gazette readers have been sharing their own photos from the weekend's Carnival Parade. Pictures: Helen Victoria Amor, Rachel Kelly and Caroline Robertson.

He will be joined by Beth Macari and other performers as support acts.

In coming weeks, concert-goers will be also entertained by Ella Henderson, Shalamar, The Fizz, Phats & Small and more.

Many thanks to Gazette readers Helen Victoria Amor, Rachel Kelly and Caroline Robertson for sharing their parade photographs from Saturday with us.