Charlie and Carter Foundation to host fundraising event to help families of seriously ill children

Charlie Cookson.

The Charlie and Carter Foundation is run in the name of two brothers from South Shields – Charlie and Carter Cookson – who lost their lives at the ages of just two-and-a-half and 25 days respectively.

It was founded by their parents, Sarah and Chris Cookson, in 2013 after they lost Charlie following a long battle against a series of medical conditions.

The couple tragically lost Carter in January this year after he was born with a heart defect and no donor could be found.

Sarah and Chris Cookson

Following that tragedy, the The Charlie Cookson Foundation was renamed The Charlie and Carter Foundation, in recognition of both brothers.

The foundation provides financial support to the families of children and, so far, has supported 65 inspirational families at a cost of £199,213.90.

They are now looking to raise cash to support even more at the 6th Anniversary Ball at the Hilton Hotel, Gateshead, on October 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kimberley Richardson, charity administrator for the Foundation, said: “By supporting these families, we are allowing parents to care for their seriously ill child when it is needed most. We help to relieve some of the financial constraints and additional burdens of day to day bills which often mean some parents having to continue to work, causing them to miss precious moments with their brave child who will sadly only live a short life.

Baby Carter Cookson.

“Our Anniversary Balls have been truly amazing but this year is going to even more special as the first Charlie and Carter Foundation event.

“We are asking for donations that we can raffle or auction on the night – vouchers, experiences, items, memorabilia... anything!

“Every single donation, no matter the size, goes a long way to helping us support families in need.”

“Last year’s event raised £17,908.00 in the name of Charlie. This year we would love to raise even more in the name and honour of both beautiful brothers.”