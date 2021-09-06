Cheryl pays tribute to ‘crazy, quirky, kind’ Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding following her death aged 39

FILE - In this Wednesday. Feb. 18, 2009 file photo, British group Girls Aloud, from left, Nadine Coyle, Kimberly Walsh, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl Cole arrive at the Brit Awards 2009 at Earls Court exhibition centre in London, England. Harding, of British pop group Girls Aloud, has died after a battle with breast cancer, her mother said Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. She was 39. The singer said last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and it had spread to other parts of her body. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Cheryl has paid tribute to her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding after her death, describing her as “stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted”.

The singer revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

On Sunday, September 5 her mother Marie announced the death on Instagram and described her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright shining star”.

Cheryl, then Cheryl Tweedy, was part of Girls Aloud with Sarah, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts from their formation on TV show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002.

Sharing a black-and-white portrait of Sarah on Instagram, she wrote: “Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft-hearted girl has departed.

“As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans.

“We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name.

“I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times.

“She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most.

“I also realise so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love. I love you Sarah… farewell.

“Sarah Nicole Harding forever in our hearts.”

Bandmates Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola also paid tribute to Sarah on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Sarah said she was told by a doctor she will probably not be alive next Christmas and that publicly revealing her diagnosis was “scary” but also “the right thing to do”.

She said the support she received had been “incredible”, adding: “I’ve been inundated with lovely messages from my fans.

“I’m grateful beyond words for that.”

