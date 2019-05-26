Chloe and Liam match brings together families and friends in support of their legacy charity

The loved ones of Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford say they are "astounded" with the support they have been given at the latest event to support the charity set up in their name.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust was set up as a lasting legacy to Chloe, 17 and Liam, 19, both from South Shields, who were killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack in May 2017.

The teams pictured ahead to the game. Photo with thanks to Louise Rowe and the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

It has already collected £300,000-plus, with more than half of that already invested into helping support talented young performers and sportspeople fulfil their potential.

Today, a day packed with activities has been held at Harton and Westoe Welfare, with a raffle, penalty shoot out, food stalls and live music all helping to support the trust in its work.

It is the second year the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Match as been held, with friends and family taking to the pitch to play in the fixture, which was brought together by John Grundy.

South Shields FC captain Jon Shaw and teammate Blair Adams were among the players as the club continues to support the fund, with a minute's applause held before kick-off.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

Northumbria Police cadets and officers and members of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were also among those to show their backing for the day.

Louise Rowe, 34, is a fundraiser for the charity, with her husband Steve Rowe, also among the players on the pitch for today's game - they are uncle and aunt to Chloe.

The event follows on from the Pink and Blue Day earlier this week, held on the anniversary of the incident, with other events also held through the week by schools, community groups and businesses as they too raised cash.

The players and supporters held a minute's applause ahead of the game.

Chloe and Liam's family have sent their thanks to all those who helped give it their backing, as well as those who turned out today.

Louise said: "It's been overwhelming, the generosity of people has been astounding and its beyond what we could have imagined.

"It's been a really difficult week for everyone and there seems to be more people here than we expected and we're so pleased to see people come down.

"I've spoken to one lady whose child has been given one of the bursaries and she was telling me all about it, and that's what it's all about.

The match as it got under way.

"We have go so many people to thank for their support."

Money from the Pink and Blue Day is still being collected in, with anyone in need of help to pass it on asked to contact Louise or the trust's Facebook page.

Events coming up soon include a golf day at South Shields Golf Club on Friday, June 7, the Together Forever Trust Ball at the Hilton Gateshead, where the couple workedm the following night, and the Colour Obstacle Rush at Newcastle Racecourse on Saturday, June 15, which will see 170 people take part in the charity's name.