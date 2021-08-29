Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust hold charity football match in honour of the couple

Chloe was a talented performer and Liam was a gifted cricketer, and their families, friends and well-wishers have spent the years since fundraising The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, set up in their memory to help young people achieve their potential.

The Trust helps aspiring and talented young performers and sportspeople to follow their dreams.

Team Chloe and Team Liam ahead of the charity football match.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust football match – held at the Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare, Low Lane, on Sunday, August 29 – has become a key part of the fundraising calendar.

Chloe’s mam, Lisa Rutherford, said: “Thank you to John Grundy for organising this event perfectly for us.

"Thank you to all players, managers, South Shields FC, all the sponsors, entertainment, food outlets and our amazing community for their fantastic support.

“It has been a very difficult 18 months for everyone and we are delighted to be able to host another event which will allow the trust to continue to support youngsters to follow their dreams and continue to create a lasting legacy for Chloe and Liam.”

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry tragically died in the Manchester Arena attack in May 2017.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chloe’s dad, Mark Rutherford, expressed his delight at being able to hold the event but described the day as “bittersweet” for the family and friends of Chloe and Liam.

He said: "They would have loved to see everyone come to together and see some money raised but they were two quiet people who kept themselves to themselves so they’d probably have been quite embarrassed as well, especially seeing me playing football.

"It is a very bittersweet moment for us, obviously the reason why we’re here in the first place but we’ve turned that into a positive.

A minutes applause was held before kick off.

"To be able to hold an event is great, the last 18 months have been a struggle for all charities but for us, we haven’t been able to support youngsters which is what we want.”

Golfers wore pink and blue, the colours associated with the couple, and a team from Digon Property Services crowned the winners.

The football event started at 10am in the morning with a finish time of 11pm.

The day started with a match between Wallsend Barking Dog FC and Walkergate FC at 10.30am.

The highlight of the day, however, was the Team Chloe vs Team Liam Football Match, which kicked off at 3pm.

There was also a range of family entertainment including a bouncy castle, face painting, and live music from the likes of Rivelino, and a variety of food stalls at the event, including; Meat:Stack; Gingersnaps of Tynemouth and Wood Fired Pizza Truck.

To support the trust contact the charity on Facebook: @ChloeAndLiamTogetherForever or email: [email protected]

