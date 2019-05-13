Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust raises thousands with dance show

The charity set up in memory of much-loved couple Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry has raised more than £8,000 to help young people achieve their dreams.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust has announced that its dance extravaganza event held at Harton Academy in South Shields raised around £8,400 for the charity.

The event, held on April 28, at Chloe’s former school, saw dance schools from across the region come together to put on two performances.

The charity was set up to honour the legacy of South Shields couple Chloe and Liam who tragically died in the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

Chloe was a talented performer, well known on the North East dance and performance circuit, while boyfriend Liam was a skilled cricketer.

Their families set up the charity in their names to inspire and support others with the likes of bursaries, to achieve and reach their full potential through the love of sport and performance.

The event was organised by dance teacher Caren Rowe of Lumsdale Theatre Arts, who is Chloe’s aunt.

Caren said of the show’s success: “It was such a wonderful show and the feedback we had from the schools involved was that they would love to be a part of it again.

“A lot of the schools did see Chloe dance, some of which I have know for around 30 years.

“In that time we have built up friendships and respect for each other, so a lot of our friends in the dance world all rallied together for the event.”

“Thanks go to the performers and to all of the people who helped out.”

Talented ukulele player James Bassett and West End star Jennifer Davison were also among those who took part in the event.

In a post on the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Facebook page the charity called the amount raised ‘absolutely outstanding’ and thanked everyone for their support.