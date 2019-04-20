Choirmaster to perform at Proms in the Park: New South Shields choir lands spot at popular summer event

A South Shields choir has proved a big hit since it launched in February and now has 150 singers ready to perform this summer.

Choirmaster has now been added to South Tyneside Council’s Proms in the Park programme with a performance due to take place on Sunday July 7 in South Shields.

Adam Allinson, founder of Choirmaster

The choir was founded by local musical director and producer Adam Allinson in February and has had a wave of support from singers in the community.

“With a number of performances coming up, I am thrilled to announce that Choirmaster have just been added to the Proms In The Park programme on Sunday 7th July,” said Adam.

“This is an incredible opportunity for all of the singers.

“I am delighted by the take up of Choirmaster. I believe one of the secrets to the success is down to the fact that all of our singers have an absolute ball when they come along to each rehearsal. It is a lot of fun!”

The choir now has 150 singers across the two groups

“I am passionate about inspiring people to feel the excitement and buzz created in a rehearsal and the lead up to a performance. It is an experience that is very difficult to put into words.”

The two groups are made up of singers aged between 18 to 80 years old from across South Tyneside.

Adam says it’s a great way to get involved in a choir due to the no strings, pay as you go approach - so singers don’t have to worry about long term memberships.

He added: “The singers play a huge part of the choir as they are encouraged to choose the songs that we sing.

“We have had some fantastic suggestions and have started with material from across the Musical Theatre, Pop and Rock. I am proud of the social life too.

“Everyone is incredibly friendly and since we launched singers really are making new friends for life! It is such a wonderful thing to be a part of.”

The choir will be performing at Proms in the Park, at Bent Park, in the summer.

The Mayor of South Tyneside, Coun Ken Stephenson, said: “We are delighted to have Choirmaster performing at this year’s South Tyneside Festival.

“Proms in the Park is one of the highlights of the Borough’s summer festival programme of free entertainment and activities and I’ve no doubt this wonderful new singing group will prove to be a huge hit with the crowds.”

New singers are encouraged to join. Choirmaster currently holds two weekly rehearsals at Ocean Road Community Centre on Mondays from 7pm to 8.30pm or Tuesdays from 11am to 12pm.