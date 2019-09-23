Chris and Sarah Cookson make impassioned plea as they collect Special Recognition award
The Best of South Tyneside Awards 2019 were, as ever, inspiring and emotional.
The brightest and best gathered at the Roker Hotel on September 19 for a celebration of all that makes our borough great.
And there can be no better example of courage and determination than the recipients of our Special Recognition Award, Chris and Sarah Cookson.
The couple, who founded the Charlie and Carter Foundation in memory of their infant sons, gave moving and impassioned speeches.