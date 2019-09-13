The South Shields dad is part of a packed celebrity line-up taking to the floor next week in the show’s first live episode – and his training with professional partner Karen Hauer has stepped up a notch in preparation for their dance.

It was revealed on social media that the couple’s first routine on Saturday, September 1 will be the Cha Cha Cha – and latin specialist Karen is taking no prisoners when it comes to training.

In an Instagram video, Karen praised Chris for his “really nice dancer legs” – and told fans he was handling it really well, despite her being a “drill sergeant” in practice.

Taking to camera, Chris said he was having a “lovely time”, but added: “There’s moments when I’m enjoying it, there’s moments when I’m scared, there’s moments when I wonder what it even is that we’re doing.”

When 33-year-old Chris was announced for this year’s show, he warned the public he would either be good or so rubbish it would be funny.

Speaking on his podcast, which he co-hosts with wife Rosie, Chris told listeners he’s looking for the full backing of his local town as the competition moves forward.

We would love your support for our Vote Chris campaign.

Readers have been in touch to share their own messages of support.

Lisa Wightman: “Just been listening to [the podcast]. Him & Rosie have me in hysterics. Here’s hoping he can dance.”

Michele Howard: “Good luck Chris. I’m sure you’re gonna smash it. Make South Shields proud!”

Joanne Robson: “Team Ramsey all the way.”

Chris Ramsey's official contestant picture for the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA.

Abbey Hayden: “Go and show them what a sanddancer can do.”

How can I support the Vote Chris campaign?

Send us your messages of good luck and support on social media!

You can also tag us in pictures on Facebook and Twitter of you showing your support for Chris and Karen, whether that’s with a poster, a banner or your own Strictly Saturday night viewing party.

Chris Ramsey with presenter Tess Daly and pro dancer Karen Clifton during the return of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: PA.

Uuse #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey in your messages.t.