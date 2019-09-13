Chris Ramsey and wife Rosie back Gazette campaign for South Shields comedian on Strictly
Chris and Rosie Ramsey have shown their support for a Gazette campaign backing the comedian on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
The South Shields dad is part of a packed celebrity line-up taking to the floor next week in the show’s first live episode – and his training with professional partner Karen Hauer has stepped up a notch in preparation for their dance.
It was revealed on social media that the couple’s first routine on Saturday, September 1 will be the Cha Cha Cha – and latin specialist Karen is taking no prisoners when it comes to training.
In an Instagram video, Karen praised Chris for his “really nice dancer legs” – and told fans he was handling it really well, despite her being a “drill sergeant” in practice.
Taking to camera, Chris said he was having a “lovely time”, but added: “There’s moments when I’m enjoying it, there’s moments when I’m scared, there’s moments when I wonder what it even is that we’re doing.”
When 33-year-old Chris was announced for this year’s show, he warned the public he would either be good or so rubbish it would be funny.
Speaking on his podcast, which he co-hosts with wife Rosie, Chris told listeners he’s looking for the full backing of his local town as the competition moves forward.
The Shields Gazette team is sure there’s a dancer in Chris – and we’re backing him to lift the glitterball trophy.
Readers have been in touch to share their own messages of support.
Lisa Wightman: “Just been listening to [the podcast]. Him & Rosie have me in hysterics. Here’s hoping he can dance.”
Michele Howard: “Good luck Chris. I’m sure you’re gonna smash it. Make South Shields proud!”
Joanne Robson: “Team Ramsey all the way.”
Abbey Hayden: “Go and show them what a sanddancer can do.”
How can I support the Vote Chris campaign?
Send us your messages of good luck and support on social media!
You can also tag us in pictures on Facebook and Twitter of you showing your support for Chris and Karen, whether that’s with a poster, a banner or your own Strictly Saturday night viewing party.
Uuse #VoteChris and #TeamChrisRamsey in your messages.t.