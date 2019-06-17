Cleadon girl sings praises of university help scheme

Lecturers are full of praise for a student who has been working on one of TV longest-running shows.

Cleadon student Beth Moody, a student at Edge Hill University, Lancashire, has boosted her job chances after working behind-the-scenes on on BBC religious show, Songs of Praise.

Beth is a second-year television production management student and worked on the show for nine days with Avanti TV Productions.

Based in MediaCityUK, Salford, the University’s Student Opportunity Fund helped cover accommodation and transport costs.

Beth said: “The placement went really well, I met some great people, made a lot of contacts and learnt a lot about the industry, and how different the job roles are.

“I was assigned to a production management team. Working alongside them and shadowing was the ideal opening for me.”

She added: Having the funding allowed me to do beneficial work experience and ‘put my foot’ in the industry.”

“Without the funding I wouldn’t have been able to afford to get to Manchester. Hopefully long-term this opportunity will enhance my employability. Experience in the industry is vital to getting a job.”

Beth, a former student at Newcastle College, gained relevant experience and insight in a highly competitive industry.

Joy Monks, Senior Lecturer in Television Production, added: “This placement has opened a number of avenues of employment for her and given her a greater breadth of knowledge.

“It has also given her the opportunity to network with professionals in the industry that she would not normally have had access to – those most likely to employ her once she has gained her degree.”