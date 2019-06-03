Club Tropicana cast enjoy a night out at South Shields club Amari

Club Tropicana cast members were able to enjoy a drink or three as a club played host to their wrap party.

The stars of the show and those who worked hard behind the scenes who helped put on the show at The Empire Theatre in Sunderland were welcomed to Amari Beach Club in Ocean Road, South Shields, for the event.

The bar hosted the wrap party as a private event.

Read more: Joe McElderry looking forward to bringing Club Tropicana to Sunderland Empire stage

Kerrie Katopodis, who runs the venue alongside Club Del Mar and House of Diamonds, said she was delighted to host the private party.

The cast during the 1980s-themed show's five-day run in Sunderland included South Shields' own Joe McElderry, a club rep in the show, Neil McDermott, Kate Robbins, Emily Tierney, former Sugarbabe Amelle Berrabah, Karina Hind, Rebecca Mendoza, Tara Verloop, Cellan Chugg Jones, Kane Verrall, Rory Phelan, Nye Reece, Joshua Pearson, Camilla Rowland, Courtney-Brogan Smalley, Alexandra O'Reilly and Megan Louchon.

The tour has now continued off on its next run of dates, which go through to August.

Amari Beach Club in Ocean Road, South Shields.

Kerrie said: "We got invited along to watch the show by Joe and it was such an excellent, vibrant performance, it was so fantastic.

"It was great to be able to welcome him and the other cast and crew in so they could relax and have a good time.

"Joe is a good friend of mine, it's always good to see some he do stuff on his own, but he was so great as part of the show, he wasn't just singing, he was acting too and he's so good at comedy.

"It was awesome to see him do so well in the show."

Amari Beach Club welcomed the guests following their run of the Club Tropicana musical at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland.

Extra touches were made to the bar for the special night.

The cast enjoyed a night off following their five-day run in Sunderland.

Joe McElderry enjoyed singing on the club's karaoke system during the party.