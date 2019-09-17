Coachloads of Boldon Girls players to cheer on their heroes as England's Lionesses play Brazil at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium
Coachloads of young footballers are set to cheer on their idols as the England ladies team visit Middlesbrough next month.
More than 80 players from Boldon Girls Football Club will fly the flag for the Lionesses when England host Brazil at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium on October 5.
England players Demi Stokes, Jill Scott and captain Steph Houghton, who are all from the region, trained at Boldon Football Club under manager Paul Smith who remains there today.
Inspired by their success, aspiring football stars from Boldon’s Under 8’s team right up to the Under 16's will show their support at the match.
On the coaches will be Under 14's players Katie Chisholm, Ruby Blackburn and Sophie Greener, who all recently made their debut at Wembley Stadium for the EFL Girls’ Cup.
The trip has been organised by Katie’s mum, Ashley Chisholm, who is a parent representative for the Under 14's team.
“The girls are so excited to watch their idols play,” said Ashley.
“For them to go and watch England is going to be a brilliant opportunity.”
Ashley, whose younger daughter also plays for the Under 12’s, says she didn’t expect to get so much interest when she first suggested the trip.
“It’s kind of escalated. Now the majority of the club are going to watch the team,” she continued.
“Girls football is on the up and I think it’s brilliant to show how big it’s getting. Boldon is a huge club for girls and I thought it would be nice to show how much Boldon supports them.”
The Boldon Girls’ players have been spurred on by the Lionesses’ success in the 2019 World Cup, says Ashley.
“The World Cup has made them think, actually, it is a possibility that they could make it.
“The girls are starting to catch up with the boys, so they should get that recognition.
“There’s still some space on our bus if people want to come along.”
Keith’s Coaches will be leaving from Brinkburn Community Centre on Harton Lane in South Shields at 10.30am on Saturday, October 5 for a 12.45pm kick-off.