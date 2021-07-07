Showing their support for England!

Come on England! Fans show support ahead of Euro 2020 semi-final

Families across the North East and beyond have been flying their red and white flags with pride throughout the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

By Debra Fox
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:55 am

And as Gareth Southgate’s England side prepares to face Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday, July 7 at 8pm, we’ve put together some of your fantastic fan pictures. From dogs in England shirts to some very proud young fans with their flags and scarves, we’ve got it all! Check out our picture special and let’s get ready to cheer on our national team. Thanks to everyone who shared a photo.

1. Red and white

Face paint at the ready for these two football fans.

Photo: Susan Embleton

2. Flag's flying

Keeping the support strong, even away from home!

Photo: Carl Pearson

3. Kitted out

This young fan has all the gear and is ready to go!

Photo: Julie Ann Adamson

4. Ready to go

Chrystal cheering on the lads from work.

Photo: Chrystal Nichol

EnglandNorth East
