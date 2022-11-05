The Mariners broke their previous attendance to host opponents Forest Green in the world’s oldest footballing competition.

Unfortunately, a fairy tale trip to the second round was not to be, after the former Black Cat put the tie to bed in the closing minutes with a stunning shot from the halfway line.

But the efforts of the home side did not go unrewarded, with praise for their effort and industry on the pitch.

Reacting after the match, he Mayor of South Tyneside, Cllr Pat Hay said: “The Mayoress and I would like to offer our commiserations to South Shields FC after an unfortunate defeat against Forest Green Rovers.

“Being in the spotlight of the FA Cup is huge for the club. The team should be extremely proud of how far they have come.

“We wish the team and all the supporters the best of luck in the future.”

South Shields' Lewis Alessandra (left) and Forest Green Rovers' Armani Little battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup first round match.

South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck also weighed in, adding: “Well done South Shields - you gave it everything and did us proud.”

The visitors from Sky Bet League One dominated the early exchanges at the 1st Cloud Arena, breaking the deadlock in the 28th minute with a Wickham header from six yards out.

Fellow former Black Cat Kevin Phillips sent out a re-energised team after the half time break.

