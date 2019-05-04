Community centre promoting activities for the isolated

A community centre is holding an open day to promote a series of new events.

Boldon Community Association was given almost £10,000 in funding to support the lonely, disabled and vulnerable in the community.

I think it is a national problem that people are suffering from loneliness Sue Topping

Starting in March the centre has begun launching a number of activities and they are already proving popular.

Later this month Boldon Community Association is holding a promotion day inviting people along to see for themselves what is on offer to the community.

Sue Topping, Facilities Manager at the Boldon Community Association said the cash is being put to good use at the New Road centre.

The funding was made available through the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

It’s aim was to offer activities at a reduced cost for people who are suffering from loneliness and isolation, onset of dementia and those suffering from disabilities.

Among the groups already underway include walking football, disability walking football. disability and able-bodied low impact exercises for music, aqua fit, snooker, badminton, table tennis and a monthly social event.

Sue said: “I think it is a national problem that people are suffering from loneliness and don’t know what to do to interact with others.”

The association’s Step by Step programme is about helping people making the first move to finding new activities and friends.

The promotional day will take place on May 31, from 11.15am, and people are welcome to go along and find out what activities are on offer.

At 1pm the new disability walking footballers will be giving a demonstration to visitors.