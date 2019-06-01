Community group’s award is ‘incredibly well deserved’ says charity’s bosses

A community health group which helps people with diabetes live life to the full has been championed for more than three decades of service.

The South Tyneside Diabetes UK group has received an Inspire Award from the charity for its work in the community, which has helped pass on vital messages on how to manage the condition.

This award is incredibly well deserved and we are honoured to be able to celebrate the group’s work in this way. Clare Howarth

The group has been running for more than 30 years and supports people and families living with diabetes across the area.

During the past year the group has organised a variety of activities, including a family event in South Shields, which offered young people with Type 1 diabetes the chance to meet peers living with the condition and their families.

Maria Ward, chairman of the group, said: “It’s wonderful that the group’s efforts have been recognised in this way.

“Both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes affect a lot of people in the local area and our aim has always been to make sure we can support as many of those people as possible.

“Thank you to everyone in South Tyneside who has supported us and helped us to raise awareness of diabetes.”

The South Tyneside Diabetes UK group has also reached out to organisations in the area, libraries and community centres to raise awareness of the risks of Type 2 diabetes, and has held numerous fundraising events.

Clare Howarth, head of the North of England at Diabetes UK, said: “The group has been involved in some incredible work over the past year.

“The Type 1 diabetes family event was a specific highlight and reflects their hard work and dedication to people with diabetes in South Tyneside.

“This award is incredibly well deserved and we are honoured to be able to celebrate the group’s work in this way.”

Diabetes is a serious condition where there is too much glucose in the blood because the body cannot use it properly.

If not managed well, both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes can lead to devastating complications.

With the right treatment, knowledge and support people living with diabetes can lead a long, full and healthy life.

Support groups can offer support and information for people with diabetes and their families, as well as getting involved in fundraising, campaigning to improve local diabetes services and planning social events and outings.

The South Tyneside Diabetes UK group meet on the second Tuesday of every month at Saville Lodge on Saville Street in South Shields.

For more information visit southtyneside.diabetesukgroup.org/.