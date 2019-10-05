Councillor labels plans for 70-home estate as part of South Shields FC expansion bid as 'ridiculous'
Plans to build dozens of new homes on a former industrial estate have been slammed as ‘ridiculous’ by a local councillor.
South Shields FC has submitted plans to build a 902-seat stadium, community centre and sports hall – but wants to to fund the project by selling off a former industrial estate, off Tavistock Place, Jarrow, with 70 new three-and four-bed homes to be built.
Residents have condemned the plans, with many worried about the impact of increased traffic on Tavistock Place.
Bede ward councillor Margaret Peacock was among those who attended a public meeting to discuss the proposals held at Bilton Hall Community Centre: “I am going to lodge as many complaints as I can,” she said.
Tavistock Place simply would not be able to cope with the extra traffic generated: “They can’t think a whole new estate can go through there – it is not feasible at all,” she said.
“I am going to put an objection against that.
“I was brought up on this estate – that is ridiculous.”
Her fellow ward member, Coun Stephen Dean, was a member of the planning committee and it was important he was not involved in any campaign against the plans, said Coun Peacock.
She added: “We have got to keep him out otherwise there will be a conflict of interest.
“We’ve got to make sure he is not compromised.”
Meeting organiser Neil Robinson criticised the make-up of the planned development: “There is no provision for affordable housing at all,” he said.
“This is Jarrow. A lot of people are wanting houses. Seventy houses are going to be built on that site and not one of them will be affordable.
And Keith Hemmer questioned whether or not it would be better for the club to move closer into the town.
South Shields FC declined to comment but Geoff Thompson previously said: “This planning application forms an important part of our strategy to develop the club and its charitable Foundation.
“I strongly believe the club has an important role to play in promoting health and well-being for children and adults across our borough, and this application will assist in delivering the capacity and infrastructure required to continue our success.”