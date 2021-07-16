Crowds flock to the beach as South Tyneside is set for a scorching weekend

In fact, the mercury is predicted to climb even higher than today, Friday, July 16.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of around 24°C this weekend – that’s 75F.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie, 4, and three-year-old Charlie building sandcastles

It’s not all good news though – the pollen count is also expected to rocket over the weekend.

Our photographer was out and about today at Sandhaven Beach and caught some fantastic pictures of people enjoying the sunny weather.

Are you among them?

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Shields Gazette has been on South Tyneside since 1849, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Jessica and Caitlyn, nine, splash out

(from left) Logan, three, Lucas, six, Layla, four and two-year-old Anthony enjoy a paddle

Nine-month-old Grace Amely enjoys an ice cream with grandparents Phil and Jackie