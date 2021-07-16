Crowds flock to the beach as South Tyneside is set for a scorching weekend
Soaring temperatures saw crowds flocking to South Tyneside’s beaches today – and there’s more to come.
In fact, the mercury is predicted to climb even higher than today, Friday, July 16.
Temperatures are expected to hit highs of around 24°C this weekend – that’s 75F.
It’s not all good news though – the pollen count is also expected to rocket over the weekend.
Our photographer was out and about today at Sandhaven Beach and caught some fantastic pictures of people enjoying the sunny weather.
Are you among them?