Dad's Army-style event proved to be a success in South Tyneside
Residents at a South Tyneside care home took a step back in time to enjoy a Dad’s Army-style day as part of a national information event.
They dressed up in Second World War regalia, including as sailors, soldiers and land girls, for the celebration at Palmersdene, in Grange Road, Jarrow.
Forty residents, as well as staff and visitors, took in part in Care Home Open Day, which allows the public to see how care homes operate.
For some, it brought back real memories, as a number had taken part in the 1939 to 1945 conflict.
Six-weeks in the planning, Palmersdene participants also enjoyed art classes and an afternoon high tea of sandwiches and cakes.
And Newcastle arts group Equal Arts, which holds classes at the care home every fortnight, also visited, helping residents to paint and create as part of the day’s Art in Care theme.
Palmersdene, operated by Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for older people, has held an open day for at least 12 years.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Deputy manager Megan Graves said the event took weeks to organise and was enjoyed by residents of the care home, some of which having fought in the war.
Megan said: “It was great day and a tremendous success – all those who took part enjoyed themselves.
“Everyone at Palmersdene took part and all dressed up on a World War Two theme, bringing back many memories for some.
“Some of our residents fought in the war. They enjoyed dressing up and being part of the day.
“They weren’t wearing full outfits but rather hats or tops that we had been out to buy.
“We also served up fish and chips in newspapers, laid on a lovely high tea, and played music of the era.
“It took about six weeks to organise the event. It was a thoroughly enjoyable day, and we plan do it all again next year.”
Providers across the UK took part in Care Home Open Day, which aims to showcase the private care industry.