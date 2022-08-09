Deadline to submit pictures for Marine school's 2023 calendar

As part of South Shields Marine School maritime calendar competition, distributed worldwide; the school would like to showcase the maritime industry ‘through your lens’, capturing life onboard and at sea.

With hundreds of submissions, the school is looking for unique photos not just sunrises or sunsets and focus on the most impactful environmental images to help raise awareness of climate change.

Point Lisas Anchorage, Trinidad and Tobago

All you have to do is submit each photograph with the following information:

:: Name:: Company you work for:: A brief description of each photo, including where it was taken

:: Image size: high resolution (300dpi) or at least 1mb in JPEG format.

The calendar competition is open for anyone who wishes to submit their photography to depict the world of maritime.