Emergency plans to bulldoze a derelict shipyard following a 16th arson attack in just two years have attracted contrasting views from Gazette readers.

South Tyneside Council confirmed on Thursday that it is looking to demolish the former Hawthorn Leslie premises “as a matter of urgency” after it was targeted in a suspected arson attack.

The shipyard during better times in the 1960s.

The council is in contact with the owners of the empty Hebburn site and called for the buildings to demolished following Wednesday’s blaze.

Its announcement drew a mixed reaction from readers on our Shields Gazete Facebook page.

Some recalled their pride at working inside such a “beautiful building”.

Others felt it should have been demolished before now while there were also questions about why it has not been transformed into smaller units for growing businesses.

Karen Day said: “Still very sad though I use to work there when it was a training centre. Pity it couldn't have been used for something else

Anita Short added: “I worked there as a receptionist. It was beautiful inside back in 1993, all wood panels, a room with model ships in and a lovely revolving door.”

Bernard Fox Down offered the following solution: “In the Midlands people are screaming out for cheap business premises.

“If that building was in the Midlands it would have been divided into smaller units and let out to small businesses and probably filled within days.

Mark Young, however, responded: “Far too many businesses closing up here. Cant see your suggestion taking off although I see your point.”

Monica Sutherland bluntly mused: “It should have been demolished years ago.”