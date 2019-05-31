Did you see them? Dolphins spotted off South Shields

A pod of Bottlenose dolphins was spotted frolicking in the waters off South Shields today.

Keen wildlife photographer Laurence Younger took these pictures.

One of the dolphins breaches the suurface

Laurence got a call from his friend Stu Thompson, who lives near the mouth of the river, to tell him the animals were there.

"He phoned me about quarter to twelve and said they had been there for about an hour," said Laurence.

"They were swimming about and then they went to see the salmon boats.

"I watched them for about half and hour and then they headed off to the north."

Plunging back into the water

The animals are no strangers to the river: "I have photographed them a few times," said Laurence.

"I do birds mostly, but I love capturing dolphins.

"I have seen them a few times - they are up and down the river all the time.

"It's better to see them in the sunshine, but it was dull and rainy today, so I an very pleased with the photos."