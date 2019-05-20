Disabled gran says she’s a prisoner in her own South Tyneside home

A disabled gran says she’s once again a prisoner in her home – despite moving to a new one - after being left without wheelchair ramps.

Jacqueline Shepherd was moved into the new-build property in Thurston Gardens, Jarrow, six weeks ago.

Disabled Jacqueline had hoped for a fresh start

The mum-of-four had hoped this would be a fresh start after she says she was plagued by problems in her former home in nearby Eskdale Drive.

However, the 60-year-old says she’s at the end of her tether after access ramps, which she claims South Tyneside Council had promised to install, are nowhere to be seen.

South Tyneside Council say they have been working with Ms Shepherd for the past two years to find suitable alternative accommodation and they are continuing to work with her to ensure all her needs are met.

Jacqueline said: “I thought this was going to be in the end of all my problems, a new house and a fresh start.

The starlift doesn't work.

“But here I am, six weeks later and I haven’t got the access ramp I need to get in and out with my wheelchair so I am stuck.

“I can’t even put the bin out. I am once again a prisoner in my own home and I am just so fed up.”

Jacqueline, who has a muscle wasting condition, was the last resident to move out of her old street.

She claimed she suffered a mice infestation due to her house being the only habitual, and warm, one left.

While this house is rodent free, it’s come with many other issues says Jacqueline, including a stair lift which doesn’t work and an emergency calls system which may be cut off due to incorrect wiring.

South Tyneside Council bosses have said they are continuing to work with Jacqueline to meet all her needs.

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “We’ve been working with Ms Shepherd for the past two years to find suitable alternative accommodation.

“She has moved into one of the new homes at Thurston Gardens and we continue to work with her to ensure all her needs are met.