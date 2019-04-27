Disney dream come true for Hebburn Big Band

Dreams really did come true for a South Tyneside big band who were invited to perform on stage in Disneyland, Paris.

The world-famous theme park was on the hitlist of places the musicians - who make up the Off Key big Band - had set their heart on playing.

The Off Key Big Band on stage

After beating off stiff competition in a series of auditions, their dream became a reality earlier this month.

The 40-strong band, with ages ranging from 10 to 71-years-old, showcased their talents playing a range of British-themed hits at the park’s auditorium in front of a packed crowd.

Conductor John Fay said: “We all had a great time.

“The trip was something, in particular, the younger members had asked for.

“We had to jump through so many hoops to get a place, but it was such a big thing for us and everyone was really excited.”

He added: “All of the musicians in Off Key played note perfect on stage and I’m so proud of what we have achieved.

“All I can say is roll on 2021, when we plan to do it bigger and better than last time.”

The band, which is based at St Oswald’s Church Hall, Hebburn, has played in a variety of venues throughout the North East - including Beamish Museum.

Off Key’s repertoire covers music from all eras with a big band twist and includes traditional big band hits set to modern arrangements, including some with vocals.

For more information on the band contact Mr Fay on 0191 435 9531 or email offkeymusicuk@gmail.com or visit the band’s Facebook page Off Key Music