Disney-inspired swimming sessions are coming to the North East this summer - here's where they are happening

Disney fans can blast off with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and friends this summer when themed swimming sessions launch across the North East this summer.

Swim England is launching the sessions across the UK - with pools throughout the region preparing to host the band of beloved characters.

Each session will welcome some familiar faces from the movie franchise and feature fun activities perfect for the whole family.

Swim England will launch the slots on Saturday (June 1) - but you can book yours in advance now.

Times, days and prices will vary depending on location.

Here are some of the pools you can visit across the North East so your children can enjoy a splash of Disney magic:

Birtley Swimming Centre, Durham Road, Chester le Street, DH3 2PA

Dunston Leisure Centre, Dunston Bank, Gateshead, NE11 9PY

Gateshead Leisure Centre, Alexandra Road, NE8 4JA

Hetton Community Pool And Wellness Centre, Barnard Park, Houghton, DH5 9LZ

The Louisa Centre, Front Street, Stanley, DH9 0TE

Mill House Leisure Centre, Raby Road, Hartlepool, TS24 8AR

Spennymoor Leisure Centre, High Street, DL16 DLB

Washington Leisure Centre, Washington Centre, NE38 7SS

Swim England is also planning further releases of the Disney-inspired swim sessions, with Mickey Mouse-themed splashes due for release in October 2019.

Disney's Frozen 2 is next in line from February 2020.

For more information, and to find a pool near you, visit the website here.