Easter event delights elderly community in South Tyneside

Elderly people in South Tyneside got into the Easter spirit with an afternoon of activities aimed at promoting social inclusion.

Careline Homecare, which provides domiciliary care around the borough, organised the Easter event for service users at the Charles Young Centre in South Shields.

Careline Homecare staff put on an Easter themed day of fun for elderly people.

Around 40 people aged in their 70s and 80s, enjoyed taking part in activities including bingo and a raffle, and even took to the dance floor to win prizes for their dancing.

Emily Walton, care co-ordinator for Careline Homecare, said the event, held on Wednesday, April 17, was a real success.

She said: “It was a very successful event.

“We provided cups of tea and buffet spread and played bingo.

Margaret Hoy enjoying an Easter themed day organised by Careline Homecare.

“We also held a raffle and some services users got up to dance to win prizes which included bouquets of flowers.

“There were a lot of service users there with their families, some of which haven’t left the house in more than two years.

“Everyone received an Easter egg at the end.”

Careline provides care within peoples homes around South Tyneside and also provides council and private care.