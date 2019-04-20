Eggs record smashed again: Readers donate more than 3,000 Easter gifts for children in need to Shields Gazette and Hope 4 Kidz appeal

It is going to be a cracking Easter for some of our most vulnerable youngsters thanks to your egg-cellent response to our Easter Egg Appeal.

We have had a record response to our appeal with an amazing 3,452 eggs having been donated.

Some of the eggs donated by staff at Kier.

The Shields Gazette and Hope 4 Kidz, a North East children’s charity, rely on you, the public, businesses and our drop off points to make our appeal successful and we cannot thank you enough for your support.

An amazing 534 Easter eggs were donated by the staff at Siemens in Hebburn and a further 46 were donated by Kier Construction.

Staff at Morrisons were delighted at the response they had from their customers, claiming it was the best year ever for donations. Customers and staff at Caffe Mio, the Nook, also donated hundreds of chocolate treats in response to our appeal.

Viv Watts, Chief Executive of Hope 4 Kidz, said: “What can we say, you have been simply amazing.

Jayden Allan six, Lucas Johnson, seven, with Michelle Baker, staff nurse children's A&E, with Shannon Crowder, Hope 4 Kidz

“Every year we worry that we will not be able to help all the children that we would like, but once again we have been left speechless by you generosity.

“Thank you from the very bottom of our hearts because without your help we would not be able to fulfil all the wish list that we have.

“It is a tough time for charities which rely on our help at times like this.”

Special thanks again goes to our desginated drop off points Morrisons in Ocean Road, and Caffe Mio,the Nook.

Kathryn Savage and Hayley Sweeney, of Caffe Mio, with Shannon Crowder, Hope 4 Kidz

Gavin Foster, Managing Editor of the Shield Gazette, said; “Once again people have amazed us with their generosity.

“We cannot thank you enough for all the donations, which help to make our appeals so successful and bring so much joy to some our most poorly and vulnerable youngsters. Once again thank you.”

Among the groups supported by our appeal are child protection teams, North East hospitals and refuges, young carers, Centrepoint, Bernica an many more.

Aimee Burns, from Hope 4 Kidz, with some of the 534 Easter eggs donated by staff at Siemens in Hebburn.

