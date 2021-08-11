Seagulls and gulls are a common site along the borough’s coastline and those unlucky enough to have had food snatched from their hands by one will know it can be quite a frightening experience.

But that’s not all, as the food we eat can also be harmful to the birds themselves and feeding them can encourage the gulls to come further inland, rather than hunt in their natural habitat.

A herring gull.

A council spokeswoman said: “Supporting our natural and built environment is one of the council’s community priorities.

“Please do not feed the gulls – this helps to protect our environment and support a protected species.

"There are things we can all do to help stop issues between people and gulls and play a part in conserving gulls in their natural habitat.”

The council released the following list of reasons why people shouldn’t feed the gulls:

All types of gull are a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

:: Our food is not good for them – feeding any wild birds or animals with human food affects their health.

:: If gulls attempt to snatch food from you or your family, it can be frightening, particularly for young children.

:: It encourages them to come further inland into our towns, where they may nest and cause potential damage to buildings.

:: Wild animals and birds can carry diseases such as E-Coli and Salmonella.

:: Gulls associate people with food - they can't tell the difference between someone who intends to feed them and someone who doesn't.

:: We need to break their habits and encourage them to hunt in their natural habitat by limiting their access to our food.

:: Gulls are very protective of their young and may attack people they perceive as a danger.

:: Throwing food is classed as littering.

Instead, people should put their unwanted food securely in a bin, never leave food unattended and keep away from nesting areas and young gulls.