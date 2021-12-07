Elf Day runners support people with dementia with trek down the coast from Whitburn to South Shields

Staff at home care providers Bluebird Care in South Tyneside and Northumberland taking part in the Elf Run

Staff from all levels at home care providers Bluebird Care in South Tyneside and Northumberland took part in the elf run from Whitburn to South Shields, raising vital funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

To mark Elf Day, the team dressed up as Santa’s little helpers and ran down the coast raising money to help people living with dementia.

It’s estimated there are 850,000 in the UK, including 2,360 in South Tyneside and 5,600 in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Haswell, director of Bluebird Care South Tyneside, and Wah Akram, of the company’s Northumberland South operation, were joined by fellow fundraisers Callum Hunter, Ian Reed and David Arrowsmith along the coastal route from Whitburn to South Shields.

Wah said: “I did a sponsored Elf Day run last year with a friend along the quayside in Newcastle and the weather was appalling, so I’m really hoping it will be a lot kinder this year.

“With us looking after customers with dementia over the past seven years and seeing the devastation it causes to people lives, it has made me more determined to raise awareness and money to support Alzheimer’s Society.

“Helping to find a cure for dementia would be an amazing achievement, and it would be great to grow this run year or year to raise awareness”.

Donations for Bluebird Care South Tyneside and Northumberland Elf Run can still be made online.

Danielle Cooper, Alzheimer’s Society Area Manager in the North East, said: “We are in awe of our amazing supporters like those at Bluebird Care and their efforts to spread cheer and raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

“Regardless of how you choose to get involved, you will be raising vital funds and awareness during what can be a challenging and isolating time for people affected by dementia. We often see an increased demand for our services from families noticing changes in loved ones over the festive period. All the money raised will provide information and support, improve care, fund research, and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.”

You can host an Elf Day event any time during December. For a free fundraising pack visit alzheimers.org.uk/elf-day

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

‘Click here to subscribe’: https://www.shieldsgazette.com/subscriptions