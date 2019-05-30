Elmer the Elephant delights crowds on the Shields Ferry

The Shields Ferry had a splash of colour thanks to a visit from Elmer the Elephant.

A sculpture of the much-loved children’s book character Elmer the Patchwork Elephant took a trip on board the cross-Tyne ferry service from South Shields, giving passengers and crew the chance to see him up close.

Elmer the Patchwork Elephants with Shields Ferry Skipper Chris McGuinness.

The visit was arranged as part of the countdown to this summer’s art trail, Elmer’s Great North Parade, delivered by St Oswald’s Hospice.

Shields Ferry Manager, Carol Timlin, said: “It was great for us to host a visit from the Elmer the Elephant sculpture.

"It really brightened up the ferry and was a big attraction for our customers, who were keen to get photos, especially with their children.

“Elmer is an iconic character from children’s books, so to see the giant sculpture of him on board the Shields Ferry was fantastic.

"It’s a great way to promote the Elmer art trail which gets underway later this summer.”

Metro is proud to be the headline partner for the Parade, which will see the giant sculptures of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant appearing across the region for families to find and explore, from Wednesday, August 21, to Friday, November 1.

Following the success of the Great North Snowdogs art trail in 2016, Elmer’s Great North Parade will feature 50 individually designed Elmer sculptures generously sponsored by local businesses, inspired by David McKee’s children’s book series.

They will be joined by a herd of 115 little Elmer sculptures designed by local school children.

Elmer’s Great North Parade is being presented by St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice, working in partnership with creative producers Wild in Art. Previous Wild in Art trails across the country have attracted thousands of local, regional and national visitors – making a significant impact on the economic and cultural life of the region.

The parade will also be supported by a region wide learning programme for schools and children’s groups and will culminate in Elmer’s Farewell Weekend at Newcastle Race Course on Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10.

This will enable people to see the sculptures herded together for the final time, before they are sold at The Big Elmer Auction, an exciting event to be held on Tuesday, November 12, at Sage, Gateshead to raise money for St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice.

One iconic Metro cube at Monument Metro station has been transformed into the bright Elmer patchwork for the duration of the parade.

For more information about Elmer’s Great North Parade including corporate and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.greatnorthelmer.co.uk or follow the parade on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #greatnorthelmer.