Community partners, including the City Council, Sunderland AFC, Metro operator Nexus and bus companies have come together to provide extra Metro and bus services, as well as a traffic management system for the afternoon and evenings to avoid over-congestion on public transport and on the roads.

For those driving, the City Council offers more than 1,300 city centre car parking spaces, plus on/off street parking with St Mary's and Sunniside Car Parks charging a flat rate of £2 to park all day on Sundays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour will be in Sunderland on Sunday, June 19. Picture: Erika Goldring/Getty Images.

There are also privately run car parks all within comfortable walking distance of the stadium along with a 'park and walk' system from Sunderland Enterprise Park with access from main road routes into the city.

The key drop-off and pick-up point for car passengers is Dame Dorothy Street’s west-bound carriageway which is sign-posted for drivers entering the city centre.

Drivers are advised to switch off sat navs and follow temporary traffic signs.

Vehicles travelling from the south are advised to take the A1018 and A690 exits from the A19 and drop people off in the city centre or at Dame Dorothy Street, the main drop-off and pick-up point, with the Stadium of Light a short walk away.

Due to the closure of Keir Hardie Way, vehicles from the north and west are advised to use Sunderland Enterprise Park - accessible via the A1231 Wessington Way, this is the event's main Park and Walk site.

Public parking is not available in the stadium complex as the roads immediately surrounding the Stadium of Light in the Sheepfolds area will be closed.

Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor Linda Williams said: "Following the success of the Ed Sheeran concerts over the jubilee weekend, we're really looking forward to welcoming music fans from across the city, the region and the country for the Elton John concert at the Stadium of Light this Sunday.