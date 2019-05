A man was brought to safety by police after reports of concern for his welfare at a coastal spot.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) was called out by the Coastguard after the emergency services were alerted to a man in distress at Marsden.

A spokesman for the charity said: "As team members arrived the incident had been resolved by police.

"Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

The call out happened at 1.36pm yesterday.