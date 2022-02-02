Emergency Services called to South Shields clifftop incident following concerns for woman’s welfare
Emergency Services including the police and Coastguard were called to an incident after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman on the clifftops near South Shields.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:59 pm
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 3.15pm today (February 2) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman on the cliffs in South Shields.
“Officers and other emergency services attended and the woman was brought to safety and is currently being supported.”
To assist with the situation the RNLI launched a lifeboat from Tynemouth and the Coastguard also confirmed it attended the incident.
