A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 3.15pm today (February 2) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman on the cliffs in South Shields.

“Officers and other emergency services attended and the woman was brought to safety and is currently being supported.”

To assist with the situation the RNLI launched a lifeboat from Tynemouth and the Coastguard also confirmed it attended the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the editor:

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Emergency Services have been dealing with a welfare incident on the cliffs at South Shields. Pic credit: Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team