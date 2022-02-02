Emergency Services called to South Shields clifftop incident following concerns for woman’s welfare

Emergency Services including the police and Coastguard were called to an incident after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman on the clifftops near South Shields.

By Neil Fatkin
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:59 pm

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 3.15pm today (February 2) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman on the cliffs in South Shields.

“Officers and other emergency services attended and the woman was brought to safety and is currently being supported.”

To assist with the situation the RNLI launched a lifeboat from Tynemouth and the Coastguard also confirmed it attended the incident.

Read More

Read More
Man's effort to reach out to people in distress at South Shields' cliffs with sp...

Emergency Services have been dealing with a welfare incident on the cliffs at South Shields. Pic credit: Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team

