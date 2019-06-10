A woman has been helped to safety after concerns were raised for her welfare.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were sent to Trow Rocks, near Frenchman’s Bay, by Humber Coastguard, shortly after 8pm this evening, Monday, June 10.

Team members spoke to the person who had raised the alarm, a member of Sunderland Volunteer Life Brigade.

They comforted the woman and encouraged her to their vehicle where she was assessed by police and ambulance crew, before being handed over to the care of her father and a friend.