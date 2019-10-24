Everything you need to know about Question Time in South Shields - including who will be on the panel

Question Time will be filmed in South Shields. Picture by Richard Lewisohn

Fiona Bruce, who has been at the helm of the show since January after taking on the role from David Dimbleby, will be chairing what is expected to be a lively debate.

With Britain due to leave the EU on Thursday, October 31 – just one week after the show is filmed in South Shields – Brexit is almost guaranteed to be one of the hot topics discussed on the episode.

When will the programme be broadcast?

Ken Loach.

The show will be broadcast on Thursday, October 24 and is due to be aired at 10.35pm. The BBC does not release the exact location of filming.

Who is on the panel in South Shields?

Norman Lamont – Lord Lamont of Lerwick is a conservative is a British politician and former Conservative MP for Kingston-upon-Thames. He is best known for his period serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer between 1990 until 1993. He was created a life peer in the House of Lords in 1998.

Richard Leonard MSP – A British Labour Party politician serving as Leader of the Scottish Labour Party. He is also a Member of the Scottish Parliament, serving as one of the members for the Central Scotland region.

Caroline Voaden MEP – A Liberal DemocratMEP represents the South West and Gibraltar, alongside Martin Horwood MEP, in the European Parliament. She sits on the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety and the Delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula. She is a freelance editor and former Reuters journalist.

Kate Andrews – An associate director for the Institute of Economic Affairs, she has previously appeared on BBC’s Any Questions and BBC’s Question Time. She has written for the Daily Telegraph, The Times, Spectator Coffee House, and writes a weekly column on Fridays for City AM.

Ken Loach – A British director of television and independent film. His films have focused on social issues such as poverty, homelessness and labour rights. He is a Labour Party member and has recently accused members of the parliamentary Labour party of trying to “undermine” and “destroy” Jeremy Corbyn.

Why has Question Time decided to come to South Shields?

The show is filmed in different locations around the country every week and has never been to the town in 40 years. It has been to neighbouring cities Newcastle, Sunderland and Durham as well as nearby towns including Hartlepool.

The show shared the following list of top facts on Twitter when it was revealed the show would be filmed in South Shields:

Boxer Muhammad Ali had his marriage blessed in a local mosque in 1977.

The town lost more seafarers than an other port during World War Two.

Home of the oldest provincial newspaper in the UK, the Shields Gazette.

Why will the Shields Gazette not be at the filming?