Gary Lineker at the South Shields Lecture hosted by former MP David Miliband, at Harton Academy.

He spoke fondly of his time as the town’s MP, and said he was pleased the annual talk helped maintain his links with the borough.

In an interview with the Gazette, Mr Miliband did not rule out a return to the political world as he called on Parliament to “do its job” for the people of the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What I always say is that my professional choices are made on where I think I can make the most difference,” he said.

“I feel privileged to have been the MP here for 12 years, sometimes it takes a Tory Government to remind you why you need a Labour Government.”

He added: “I always say we’ll see what life brings.”

While Mr Miliband said he “respected” that families in his former constituency voted for Brexit, he added that they “deserve to have a final say” and that it would be undemocratic not to give people one.

The audience at the 2019 South Shields Lecture.

“The plan is completely different to what was sold in 2016,” Mr Miliband said.

"They deserve the right to have a say.”

Both in the lecture and out of it, the former minister also spoke of his fondness for South Shields and its community, and the link his family continues to feel for the place.

Gary Lineker and David Miliband in conversation at Harton Academy.

“It’s always nice to be back in South Shields. I feel the warmth, I feel the intergrity and the sense of community,” he said.

“It’s a special part of the world.”