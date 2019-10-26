Ex-South Shields MP David Miliband has not ruled out a return to politics as he spoke out on latest Brexit developments
Former South Shields MP David Miliband has not ruled out a return to politics as he backed calls for the public to have a say on the Government’s Brexit plans.
The former Foreign Secretary, who left Parliament in 2013, was back in the town to host his annual lecture, which this year featured Gary Lineker as its speaker.
He spoke fondly of his time as the town’s MP, and said he was pleased the annual talk helped maintain his links with the borough.
In an interview with the Gazette, Mr Miliband did not rule out a return to the political world as he called on Parliament to “do its job” for the people of the UK.
“What I always say is that my professional choices are made on where I think I can make the most difference,” he said.
“I feel privileged to have been the MP here for 12 years, sometimes it takes a Tory Government to remind you why you need a Labour Government.”
He added: “I always say we’ll see what life brings.”
While Mr Miliband said he “respected” that families in his former constituency voted for Brexit, he added that they “deserve to have a final say” and that it would be undemocratic not to give people one.
This echoed calls made by his guest Gary Lineker to bring any Brexit decision back to the public, now that there is better clarity on what leaving the EU would mean for the UK.
“The plan is completely different to what was sold in 2016,” Mr Miliband said.
"They deserve the right to have a say.”
Both in the lecture and out of it, the former minister also spoke of his fondness for South Shields and its community, and the link his family continues to feel for the place.
“It’s always nice to be back in South Shields. I feel the warmth, I feel the intergrity and the sense of community,” he said.
“It’s a special part of the world.”
Mr Miliband pledged to continue with the lecture series, and celebrated the fact that it had been kept going for almost seven years after his tenure as South Shields MP.