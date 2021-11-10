Families invited to attend annual service in South Shields to remember lost babies

The gathering – for families to commemorate the lives of babies who have died prematurely or suddenly is taking place at 3pm on Saturday, November 13, at South Shields Crematorium on John Reid Road.

It will be led by the chaplaincy team from South Tyneside District Hospital.

Memorial books which record the names of babies will be on view and there will also be a memory tree on which family members can hang messages.

The tree will then be moved to the hospital chapel nearer to Christmas to allow more people to leave messages in memory of loved ones.

Pat Bealing, who is a member of the chaplain team, will be among those to help lead the service.