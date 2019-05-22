Families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry thank South Tyneside for their support as they mark the second anniversary since the Manchester Arena bombing

The families of Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry have spoken of how the young couple would be proud of the charity work they are doing in their name as they mark the second anniversary since the Manchester Arena bomb attack.

South Tyneside will turn pink and blue today as thousands of people take part in a celebration of the lives of the much-loved couple.

Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford.

The day marks two years since the pair, described as perfect for one another, had their lives cut short in the Manchester terror attack.

This year the families of Chloe and Liam have chosen to mark the day privately, rather than having a second public memorial service in South Shields.

Instead they have asked people to take part in a pink and blue day, which will see hundreds of businesses, schools and organisations take part in fundraising activities for the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust.

The charity was set up in memory of talented performer Chloe, 17, and skilled cricketer Liam, 19, as a way of helping others to achieve their dreams in sport and performing arts.

Liam's mum Caroline Curry and Chloe's parents, Mark and Lisa Rutherford, with Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester, pictured at the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust ball.

Chloe’s mum Lisa Rutherford said: “We are not having a service this year, we are going to be marking the day privately with our own thoughts and our families, but we would like everyone to embrace pink and blue day which was started last year.

“Pink and blue day is a celebration of their lives.

“We want to thank everyone for their continued support and the love they have shown us, it is overwhelming.”

The family said they would like to see the community show their support for pink and blue day by getting involved in the various fundraising activities for the trust so they can continue to do their inspiring work.

Since the charity was set up it has raised more than £300,000 and has given away more than half of that to help others in their chosen field.

Liam’s mum Caroline Curry added: “The amount of support we have had over the last two years has been amazing.

“We have had so much support from the community in South Shields and it is overwhelming so see that amount of support.

“Until something like this happens you don’t realise how amazing South Shields is.”

Lisa added: “We know that the kids would be really proud of what we are doing to help others.

“If you are out and about today and see something going on for pink and blue day please get involved in any way you can.”