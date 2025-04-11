Families out enjoying the seafront as weather warms up

If you’re fancying a trip out, here’s some pictures from Cullercoats beach in North Tyneside.
1 / 2
With this weekend set to be the warmest of the year so far, families have been out and about enjoying the warm weather.
If you’re fancying a trip out, here’s some pictures from Cullercoats beach in North Tyneside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.