Families out enjoying the seafront as weather warms up

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:15 BST

With this weekend set to be the warmest of the year so far, families have been out and about enjoying the warm weather.

If you’re fancying a trip out, here’s some pictures from Cullercoats beach in North Tyneside.

A paddle boarder enjoys a cooling dip in the North Sea at Cullercoats Bay

1. Board meeting

A paddle boarder enjoys a cooling dip in the North Sea at Cullercoats Bay | North News

Photo Sales
Three-year-old Gracie Rankin having fun with sandcastles.

2. Sandcastle champion

Three-year-old Gracie Rankin having fun with sandcastles. | North News

Photo Sales
Three-year-old Harry Clafton Bowles and big brother Robin, five, having fun in the sun.

3. Fun in the sun

Three-year-old Harry Clafton Bowles and big brother Robin, five, having fun in the sun. | North News

Photo Sales
Enjoying the rise in temperature.

4. The sun has got its hat on

Enjoying the rise in temperature. | North News

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WeatherNorth Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice