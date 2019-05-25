Family football tournament celebrates life of tragic teenager Aaron Todd

The memory of a football loving South Tyneside teenager has been honoured with a tournament in his memory.

Eighteen-year-old Aaron Todd died after he suffered head injuries when he fell from a taxi in Hedworth Lane, Jarrow in 2009.

Aaron's mum Karen Rutter with sons Peter and Ronnie

Aaron, who was known to his friends as Azza, was a keen footballer who played for Jarrow Football Club and since his death, a charity football tournament has been held in his name at Perth Green CA as part of the Jarrow Festival.

More than £10,000 has been raised for charity since the first tournament in 2014.

This year’s event kicked off last night with The Scaffs taking on Jarrow Boys then Jarrow Select going head-to-head with Jarrow Falcons.

Today saw a number of fixtures, including: Under 7/8s five-a-side football tournament and a family fun match, as well as a host of activities including bouncy castles and face painting, photo booth and animal man.

This event is there for us all to remember him in the way we knew him best - playing football. Chris Thompson

The two-day event rounds off this evening with entertainment at Perth Green CA, including highly popular local band the Albino Crocodiles.

Chris Thompson, who organises the event, said: “Aaron died 10 years ago this year in a tragic accident which affected many people most notably his family and friends but this event is there for us all to remember him in the way we knew him best - playing football.

“Surrounded by those same people who loved him and treasured him for what he was an outstanding individual who touched so many in his short time with us but left us with the memories that will stay for ever.”

Chris, who coached Aaron, added: “It gives people the chance to show the esteem in which he is still held and a chance to come along and celebrate his life.

Some of the action from today's tournament

“Also for those that didn’t know him a chance to come along and enjoy a great family fun day.”

Aaron Todd Memorial Football weekend held at Perth Green CA, Jarrow.

Tributes to Aaron