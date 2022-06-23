Fee eating disorder workshop to be held in South Tyneside

The two-hour session is useful to professionals looking to expand on their knowledge of eating disorders, or looking to learn more.

The aim of the course is to increase knowledge and understanding of eating disorders whilst promoting early identification and treatment of an eating disorder.

The session will cover:

:: Identifying signs, symptoms, and potential triggers of eating disorders

:: Highlighting treatment options available for someone with an eating disorder

:: Identifying practical strategies for working with people with eating disorders

This training session is being delivered by Eating Distress North East, as part of the South Tyneside SENDIASS Training Offer, which provides free training to parents/carers, children and young people and professionals in South Tyneside.

The online session takes place Thursday, 22 September, 1pm – 3pm