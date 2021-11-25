The KEY2Life Foodbank has seen a huge spike in demand due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

The fun run, an yearly highlight of South Tyneside’s festive season, takes place along South Shields seafront on Sunday, December 12 from 9am, with runners encouraged to take part in Christmas-themed fancy dress.

There is a 1km route for children and beginners, plus the usual 5km route for regular runners. The “entry fee” is a food or toiletry item to be brought along on the day.

Luke Adams, back row second from right, before a previous festive fun run. Picture by Kevin Brady.

Most urgently needed tinned items at the foodbank are custard, rice pudding, fruit and vegetables, meat, fish and soup.

Other desirable foodstuff includes instant snack meals, pasta and curry sauces, cereal, bottles of juice, Christmas fare, festive packaged treats and confectionery, toothpaste, toilet rolls, shower gel, baby items, washing powder and cleaning products.

The event is organised by Run Eat Sleep-South Shields, whose founder Luke Adams said: “Our annual Christmas Fun Run is a great community event that everyone can get involved with.

"Come out and join us with your friends and family and help to make a positive difference to the lives of others in our community by supporting KEY2Life Foodbank.”

Jo Benham Brown, business development and communities manager at KEY Project, said: “It just wouldn’t be Christmas without Run Eat Sleep’s annual festive fun run and we’re delighted that Luke and his running group have once again chosen to support KEY2Life.

“Christmas is an especially challenging time for all those KEY2Life supports, but this year more than ever. We have seen a 310% increase in the number of referrals since the pandemic hit and are regularly feeding over a thousand people every month.

"Combined with the increase in fuel and energy prices and the removal of the £20 Universal Credit Uplift, many are facing desperate hardship.”

Foodbank donations should be dropped off to the Run Eat Sleep team on the morning of the run, between 8 and 8.45am at their registration tables on The Dragon playing fields.

Alternatively, runners can donate cash on the day or give to the charity online, by cheque, by BACS or by text. Visit www.keyproject.org.uk/key-2-life-christmas-appeal.

