Operation Tiama was launched in April and the most recently published data from Northumbria Police shows lead thefts in the area having reduced by 18 per cent, lead related burglaries by 28% and residential burglaries by 18%.

Over the last 12 weeks, officers in Hetton, Easington Lane and East Rainton have worked with Sunderland City Council to clamp down on burglaries and metal thefts, including stealing from unlicensed scrap vehicles.

Neighbourhood Inspector Steven Passey, of Northumbria Police, said: “Following previous successes, we launched Operation Tiama in Hetton and the surrounding areas to tackle the issues identified by our communities.

“We’ve spoken with a number of residents about what they were seeing, and a lot of hard work has gone into tackling a range of crimes including burglary, lead thefts and offences linked to unlicensed scrap vans.

“My message to residents today is one of reassurance – we have made great progress so far but our work is never done, and we will continue to take positive action against this type of criminality.

"Please know that your intelligence is vital and, if you report an issue, we will do everything in our power to tackle it alongside our partners.”

Operation Tiama has seen a crackdown on the theft of metals such as lead.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, added: “These are very pleasing results – a welcome boost for a lot of good work that’s been happening in the area to fight crime and improve lives for local people. It shows that the police, council and everyone involved are listening to community concerns and acting on them.

"These are the sort of improvements people want to see and will be built upon.”

The operation has seen police officers working alongside Sunderland City Council’s Environmental Health and Trading Standards team, carrying out dedicated patrols in identified “problem areas” to detect and disrupt crime.

A vehicle being towed away as part of Operation Tiama