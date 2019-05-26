Fins and Chrome: Picture special from bank holiday classic American car show in South Shields

The North East American Car Club organised the event, which also featured vehicles from several other enthusiasts’ clubs. Take a look at our gallery of pictures to see which one you would love to own.
Dozens of classic cars were on show as the Fins and Chrome classic car event came to South Shields.
