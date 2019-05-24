'Fire can kill' fire service issues warning after deliberate bin blaze in South Shields

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service has issued a stark warning that fire can kill after tackling a deliberate bin fire in South Shields.

Firefighters were called to a blaze involving four bins last night, with flames spreading to two houses causing damage to a fence and guttering.

Damage was caused to a fence following a bin fire.'Image by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service believe the fire was started deliberately and are urging the community to report those responsible for deliberate fires.

A spokesman for the service said: "Last night crews from South Shields were called to a fire involving four wheelie bins which then spread to a fence and a first floor window and guttering of two houses in South Shields.

"We believe this was started deliberately.

"If you know who is deliberately setting fires in your community please report it.

"Fortunately nobody was injured in this incident but fire can kill."