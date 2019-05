Firefighters put out a quantity of timber found on fire at a former South Shields ship yard.

Crews from South Shields and Hebburn stations responded to the alarm in the yard off Ellison Street, at about 4.30pm on Friday.

A spokesman for the brigade said the timbers, which were soaked in oil, and measured approximately 12 feet by 1.5 feet all suffered moderate fire damaged.

The cause of the fire was not given.

In total, eight firefighters put out the fire using water.