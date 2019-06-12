Safety advice has been issued after a fire broke out at a Jarrow home when a pan was left on the hob.

Crews from South Shields and Gateshead were called to the fire at a home in Elm Street, in Jarrow, just before 12.40pm today.

The fire broke out after a pan was left on the hob but thankfully it only took two minutes for crews to extingish the flames.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service said: “The crew used the domestic water supply to extinguish the fire and as a precaution the cooker was taken outside of the property.

“There was 20% smoke damage upstairs and light smoke damage downstairs.

“The female occupier wasn’t home and the fire had started by accident.

“We’d urge residents to be careful and ensure everything is switched off when they leave the house and not to leave items on the hob unattended.

“Ensure you have at least one working smoke alarm on each floor of your home and remember to test them regulary.”