Firefighters tackle huge garage blaze in West Boldon - neighbours evacuated after series of explosions

Firefighters are tonight tackling a huge blaze in West Boldon, after the village was rocked by several explosions.

The drama unfolded at about 8.20pm, at a motor parts supplier in Newcastle Road, which is well alight.

The scene of the blaze at a car repair garage in Newcastle Road, West Boldon. Pic: Kris Woods.

It is believed several neighbouring homes and the Red Lion pub were evacuated as at least five fire crews tackled the blaze.

Police set up a cordon about 100 metres from the garage to keep people away from the scene of the blaze.

Explosions were still being heard nearly an hour after the first.

It is believed the garage, Wrightway Car Parts, is used for the storage of gas cylinders.

Staff at the Blush & Blow beauty salon raised the alarm.

Hannah Tullock said: "We rang 999 at 8.20pm. We just saw there was smoke.

"It wasn't anything major, but then the gas canisters started exploding, so I rang them back just to tell them to get a move on, and they came out."

* We'll bring you more on this breaking news story as we get it.