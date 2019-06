Firefighters have rescued an injured swan from the River Tyne at Jarrow.

A crew from South Shields fire station and a specialist rescue crew from Byker were involved.

They worked with RSPCA officers to rescue the bird.

Ian Panton, from South Shields, said: “It was a swan that was injured and had to be rescued by a swift water crew from Byker.

“We got it out of the river and it was taken away to be checked over by the RSPCA representative.”