Food banks across the North East and beyond are seeing demand for their services increase and more families may need additional support during the school holidays.
Parcels from food banks help those in the community who may not be able to afford the essentials, from food stuffs to toiletries.
If you are able to contribute, a simple donation of an essential item or two can go a long way in supporting those in need.
We take a look at some of the helpful items which could make up a typical parcel, as well as non-food products you can donate.
This list gives general advice, based on items which typically form a food parcel. Individual food banks may have different needs – please contact your local group for further information.
Food items
Baby food and snacks
Biscuits and cereal bars
Cans of soup
Cereal
Fruit juice cartons
Dried foods such as lentils, pasta, pulses and rice
Instant coffee
Long-life milk
Tea bags
Tinned food such as fruit, fish or meat and vegetables
Non-food items
Baby wipes and nappies
Deodorant
Hand wipes and sanitiser
Kitchen towel and toilet paper
Laundry powder or liquid wash
Sanitary towels or tampons
Shampoo
Shower gel and liquid soap
Soap bars
Toothbrushes and toothpaste
Washing liquid
There are dozens of food banks working in the North East, some of which are independently operated by community groups, churches or other local organisations.
Others are supported by charity The Trussell Trust. Contact your local food bank directly for donation information.